Elizabeth Hurley looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the ‘Rocketman’ film premiere in London on May 20, when she went braless under a tight sequin suit.

Elizabeth Hurley may be 53 years old, but she does not look a day over 30. The stunning actress headed to the Rocketman film premiere in London on May 20, when she opted to wear a skintight, white pinstripe sequin suit. Elizabeth donned a form-fitting blazer, opting to go completely braless underneath, flaunting massive cleavage. The suit jacket was cinched in at her waist with two silver bedazzled buttons, while she paired the top with the matching trousers. The pants were fitted at the top, flowing into wide-leg bottoms, highlighting her amazingly toned legs. She accessorized her gorgeous suit with metallic silver platform ankle-strap sandals, a clear PVC pink circle clutch, and dazzling diamond earrings.

In true Elizabeth style, she had her chestnut brown her perfectly blown out and parted in the middle. Instead of her usual flipped out curls, she opted for soft, loose waves a sultry metallic smokey eye, extra dar eyeliner, and a glossy nude lip. Elizabeth does not age a single day and this premiere outfit may just be our favorite look from the star, ever.

Lately, Elizabeth has been attending all different events and absolutely slaying her red carpet looks. Just a few days ago, on May 15, she headed to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s Hot Pink Party in New York City, when she managed to just avoid what could’ve been a serious wardrobe malfunction. Elizabeth opted to wear a gorgeous fuchsia gown with a super long train, and when she stepped out of the vehicle, the bottom of her train got caught in the car.

Despite what could have been a disaster, Elizabeth stepped out onto the red carpet, looking absolutely stunning and unfazed. She wore a one-shoulder hot pink chiffon gown that featured a tight bodice with a long gorgeous silk cape attached to the sleeve. She cinched in her waist with a thin metallic gold belt, as the rest of the gown flowed out into layers of sheer chiffon and silk ruffles. The side of the gown featured an insanely plunging hip-high slit that showed off her long toned legs, while the front of the skirt was totally see-through, giving us a glimpse of her legs from all angles.