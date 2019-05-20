Van Halen’s David Lee Roth Reveals How He Linked Up With DJ Armin Van Buuren To Reinvent Classic Track ‘Jump’

The rock legend teamed up with the superstar DJ to bring new life to the legendary track & it’s every bit as epic as you’d expect.

What happens when music worlds collide? While cross-genre collabs can sometimes be a gamble, David Lee Roth and Armin van Buuren seem to have hit the right note with their official studio remix for “Jump.” The classic track got the ultimate makeover thanks to the Dutch DJ, and as for Mr. Roth, well — he was on-board from the beginning.

“I was on-board before Armin had the idea,” Roth excitedly told HollywoodLife at Kaos Las Vegas during EDC weekend. “I said that somebody is going to have the idea of putting some boom in the room with this and taking it way past where it was and I think that’s what Armin did. As soon as I heard it I said, ‘Oh, this has got to go live, we can portray this live.’ Now, you’re setting a whole new standard for artist remixes.”

Armin, who’s been a life-long fan of the track, was thrilled to hear that a remix had yet to be created. “I was a fan of the song. I was when I was little kid, seven, eight years old, I heard it and I was surprised that nobody actually did an official remix,” he explains. “There’s a couple of bootlegs out there, and asked for the stems, just quite boldly, that’s usually how it goes. I got the original stems from the 1982 recording and I synced up those stems, which was kind of hard work because back in the day there was no click track.”

The DJ also explained that he’s always up for a challenge, even when it means reimagining a track that already has a legendary legacy. “Well, you know it was a challenge. I like challenges and the software and now makes it possible. I think you know the message of the song, “Jump,” other than everybody jumping because that’s so obvious, but the message of the original song is still very relevant now,” he tells us.

Of course, the two superstars aren’t slowing down for anything, and while Armin was a headliner at EDC 2019, it was just one stop along his globe-trotting year, as he continues his famed podcast and festival, A State of Trance. The DJ also kicked off his residency at Las Vegas hot spot Kaos on May 16, joining the likes of G-Eazy and Cardi B. “It’s a new chapter in my life for my career. I was a resident at Marquee for quite a while, was a resident at OMNIA in Caesar’s palace for quite a while, three years. Then I got approached by KAOS to be a new resident here and it was a big honor because Vegas is a very important stop for all DJs.”

As for Mr. Roth, he has his sights set on Sin City as well. When asked if he would ever join the list of A-list artists flocking to Vegas for residencies in the city, he admits the possibility is very much on the table. “Oh, I just pursued this, I was over at the House of Blues yesterday,” he revealed. “There’s lots and lots of people requesting.” But — what would a David Lee Roth residency entail? “I kind of am the patron saint of midnight when everybody’s guilty of all ages. It’d transcend neighborhoods. You can be wearing a cowboy hat or you can be wearing five inch clogs out there with sparkles in your hair. You can have dreadlocks or a crew cut, you can wear a military uniform to work or you can wear a bikini to work and you know what David Lee Roth brings to the proceedings, okay?”

Take a listen to Armin’s new “Jump” remix with David Lee Roth for yourself, above! For the rocker, the song has only continued to mean more through the years and in 2019, he hopes “Jump,” can serve as a call to action for all of us. we talk about world peace, we’re going to save the polar bears, all right? We got women’s rights, civil rights, equal rights. I say it funny but I mean it money, all right? And the biggest issue just right away for left wing liberals like myself is getting off our collective big tushes and starting, okay? Might as well jump!”