Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, & G-Eazy ‘Wobble Up’ On A Booty-Shaped Island In Colorful New Music Video

Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, & G-Eazy are the new hip-hop dream team. Their ‘Wobble Up’ video is finally here, & it’s just as spicy as the song’s NSFW lyrics!

Wobble up, wobble up! After Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, and G-Eazy teamed up for a song that’s been stuck in our heads for weeks, they dropped a colorful new visual for the track. The “Wobble Up” video arrived on May 20, and it’s a spicy dance party that will have you ready to head to the islands. The three rappers are seen partying it up in the blue waters of the Caribbean, and the island is quite literally shaped like a booty. Of course, there were plenty of bikini-clad models present as well!

We probably could have guessed that the new video clip would be incredibly steamy. The NSFW track shows the three rappers alternating verses, with Nicki especially slaying halfway through the track. “I went to the club, and guess who I seen?//A motherfucker that been stuntin’ on me//I told one of the macks, “Yo, back the thing out”//Ain’t showin’ off my jewels, but shots gon’ ring out,” the spits. G-Eazy hops on with a verse of his own. “Ayy, the way you bounce on it//I might have to fuck around and spend a house on it//Down Rodeo, now I’m spendin’ large amounts on it//Swipe the platinum, I might empty my accounts on it.”

The video arrives after Chris got some major props from pop star Justin Bieber. He defended the R&B singer on his controversial past, and urged fans to “reevaluate” their thoughts on him. “Everyone wants to wait til people die To give them the credit they deserve. I’m calling it now when CB passes away after a long full life, you will miss what you had in front of you the whole time … trust me watch you will see,” one part of his message read. With the Biebs on his side, Chris can do no wrong. Watch his new video with Nicki and G, above!