Channing Tatum Leaves Sexy Comment Under GF Jessie J’s Now-Deleted Thong Photo

Channing Tatum couldn’t help but leave a very flirty comment on his girlfriend Jessie J’s Instagram pic in which she wore a sexy sheer dress on May 20 and it proves their relationship is hotter than ever.

Channing Tatum, 39, is admiring his girlfriend Jessie J, 31, and he wants the world to know it! The hunky actor took to Instagram on May 20 to leave an enticing comment on Jessie’s now-deleted sexy photo and it definitely gave us a hint about their steamy romance. In the pic, Jessie can be seen from the back in a long black sleeveless sheer dress that shows off her behind in a thong as she holds her arms up high and walks in a field.

“This picture is the opposite of my mood Stressy J Doing knee slides through my house trying to pack at the speed of light,” Jessie’s caption for the photo began. “You know when you have SOOOO much to do you laugh at yourself and then start to cry and then laugh again and then cry more. Then need a snack.” It didn’t take long for Channing to leave his memorable response. “Can i be the snack?” he asked.

Channing’s latest comment on the British singer’s pic is just one of many times the lovebirds have flaunted their admiration and love for each other on social media. Whether it’s adorable videos of them cooking together, or cute posts with poems for each other, these two know how to keep things going strong in their relationship! Channing and Jessie were first reported to be dating in Oct. 2018 and since then, they have seemed to only grow closer.

Before he started romancing Jessie, Channing was married to actress Jenna Dewan from 2009 until their split in Apr. 2018. Jenna officially filed for divorce in Oct. 2018.