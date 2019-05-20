Celine Dion reminded us why she’s one of the most popular singers in history when she sang her heart out during ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ primetime special on May 20.

Celine Dion, 51, is the latest celebrity to take on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, 40, and she definitely wasn’t a disappointing one! The talented singer sang some of her biggest hit songs with James, and showed off her mega vocals in the process. From “It’s All Coming Back to Me” to “I Drove All Night”, Celine, who was wearing a black and white plaid blazer with a light blue scarf and matching eyeshadow, was comfortable singing the lyrics to her amazing songs in the episode, and of course, took on some fun banter with James.

She also partook in some back and forth banter with James, which included a number of F-bombs, before she was forced to give away a few pairs of her expensive shoes. But don’t worry, Celine owns just about 10,000 pairs of shoes in total, which she keeps in something comparable to a “warehouse”, so she had a few to spare. Even so, Celine was hesitant about handing out shoes to random people walking down the street in Vegas, but they seemed super happy about it. Even a few guys jumped up and down after getting a pair of Celine’s heels.

Then, to finish off their ride through Vegas, Celine and James, who was donning a Leonardo DiCaprio wig, jumped aboard a boat to recreate the most iconic scene from Titanic. And they did so in the Fountains of Bellagio, while tourists looked on in amazement and Celine performed “My Heart Will Go On”.

Celine’s appearance on the popular singing segment of The Late Late Show with James Corden, is just one of many that have made headlines over the years. Other incredible singers, including Kelly Clarkson, Barbra Streisand, Christina Aguilera, and Mariah Carey have appeared in the car alongside James and whether they were singing their own hits or other artists’ hits, the episodes were truly memorable. We’re so glad Celine joined the Carpool Karaoke roster. What a treat it was!