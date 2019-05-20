Cardi B Rocks Skintight Chanel Bodysuit & Flaunts Her Riches In New ‘Wish Wish’ Video With DJ Khaled

Cardi B, DJ Khaled, & Atlanta rapper 21 Savage dropped BARS in their new track ‘Wish Wish,’ & the music video is equally as epic thanks to Cardi’s fierce fashion choices.

Cardi B, 26, and DJ Khaled, 43, enlisted 21 Savage for their hard-hitting new track, “Wish Wish,” and all three artists pulled up for the music video, which dropped on May 20. Together, Cardi, Khaled, and Savage rapped their verses together while flashing their riches in a flame-filled world. Lime green motorcycles circle the rappers in what appears to be an abandoned warehouse, and the action-packed video had fans captivated from start to finish. “THE WISH WISH MUSIC VIDEO IS LIIIIITTTTTTTTTTT 😍😍,” one fan wrote after watching.

We already knew that the video would be chock full of flashy jewels and scenes of their lavish lives thanks to the track’s lyrics. “I ain’t got no free time, all my shit expensive//See my ring, my watch, my chain and everything is lit, lit Ice,” Cardi raps in a verse of her own. “All this gold on a bitch, I feel like I’m Slick Rick//If they love me or they hate me, it don’t make no difference (Cardi)//It be hard not to kill a ho ’cause I be tempted,” she spits on the track, which appears on Khaled’s new album, Father of Asahd.

Father of Asahd marks the MC’s 11th studio album — and an impressive one at that. With features such as Jay-Z and John Legend, this was definitely one of his most highly-anticipated records yet. Plus, he is also releasing a documentary, entitled Father of Asahd: The Album Experience, grants viewers a behind-the-scenes look of the artist at work. However, “Wish Wish” is definitely a standout on the album. See the visual for the track above!