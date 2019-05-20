‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright ‘Not Proud’ Of James Kennedy Argument At Reunion

Brittany Cartwright is having trouble watching the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion episodes because of her intense reaction to James Kennedy and she’s wishing she didn’t give him the power to negatively affect her.

Brittany Cartwright, 30, made headlines when she got into a huge argument with Vanderpump Rules co-star James Kennedy, 27, during the season 7 reunion, and she’s looking back and cringing. The reality star was sticking up for her family after James called them “hillbillies” during the filming but she’s feeling regretful over how intense she reacted to his words.

“It’s been somewhat difficult for Brittany to watch the Vanderpump Rules reunion episodes back because she’s not proud of herself for letting James get her to that point,” a source close to the cast EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Brittany knows she’s better than that and feels she gave James the power to allow her to lose her cool. She wishes she hadn’t let her emotions get the best of her in the heat of the moment.”

Brittany’s not letting what she wishes she did ruin her life, though. She’s getting ready to get married to her longtime love Jax Taylor, 39, this summer in Kentucky, and she’s focusing on that now. “At this point, Brittany is in such an amazing place, she’s thrilled about her wedding, her new home, and moving forward in a positive direction,” the source explained. “She is not concerned one bit with James and the drama that surrounds him whatsoever and is simply focused on her own life.”

Brittany recently opened up to us about her excitement by talking about her wedding plans, her wedding dress, and how she definitely doesn’t want Jax to see her in it before the big day. “It’s very important to me that Jax doesn’t see my dress until I walk down the aisle so I’m trying to keep that a secret,” she EXCLUSIVELY told us. I actually found it very fast. I was surprised.”