Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani All Smiles While Enjoying Fun-Filled Day At Theme Park With Her Kids

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton looked like they were having a blast when they rode roller coasters with her three sons at a SoCal theme park.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani looked happier than ever when they were channeling their inner kids on a fun trip to a theme park on May 19. The couple hit up Knott’s Berry Farm in Southern California to celebrate her eldest son, Kingston Rossdale‘s 13th birthday and it looked like a magical day. Along with Kingston, Gwen’s other two sons, 10-year-old Zuma Rossdale and 5-year-old Apollo Rossdale, along with her young niece and nephew, Stella and Leo, had a blast at the theme park! While Gwen was seen mostly riding roller coasters with all the kiddos, she and Blake also got some alone time on high-stakes rides, too! You can see pics from their theme park day below.

In typical Gwen fashion, the “Make Me Like You” singer, 49, wore her signature red lipstick and a super stylish outfit for the day out in the California sunshine. Her cute anorak decorated with floral patches came in handy when she and Blake, 42, went on a water ride together. One of the pics showed her leaning into him while he tried his best to steer their car clear of the rapids. Once they dried off and met up with the kids, they were seen walking through the theme park while holding hands. If it weren’t clear enough that they’re totally smitten with each other, Gwen was wearing an “I Heart Love” t-shirt. How cute is that? And Gwen’s kids were just as excited to have Blake along for the ride.

As a source close to Gwen’s family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, her sons see Blake as a father figure. “They respect and love him and are very appreciative of him being there for them,” the source said. Gwen and Blake have been dating since 2015, after they both divorced their respective spouses and found love on the set of The Voice.

Meanwhile, the kids’ father, and Gwen Stefani’s ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, has been having a difficult time seeing Blake bond with the boys. While Gavin, 53, is truly happy Gwen picked a kind and reliable man to be in their life, “it is challenging for Gavin to watch his boys grow closer and more attached to Blake,” a source close to the Bush rocker told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Gavin appreciates that Blake is a great guy and he knows how much the boys enjoy fishing and doing country things with Blake, but Gavin reminds the boys that he will always be their real father because he fears any hurt the boys may endure should Gwen or Blake decide to split one day.” He has nothing to worry about, as Gwen makes sure they maintain a good relationship with their dad, a separate source previously told us EXCLUSIVELY.