Leah Messer Is ‘Single,’ But Not Ruling Out A Reconciliation With Ex Jeremy Calvert: ‘Never Say Never’

Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert have recently played coy about the possibility of rekindling their romance. But, we’ve learned that Leah has her focus elsewhere right now. Nonetheless, she’s not completely closed off to a future with her ex…

Leah Messer, 27, and Jeremy Calvert, 30, have a great relationship as co-parents to their 6-year-old daughter, Adalynn Faith. But, right now, a romance is not in the cards for the former couple. “Leah and Jeremy know that fans would love to see them get back together. However, Leah considers herself single at the moment, and has no plans of getting back together with Jeremy,” a source close to Teen Mom tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY. “What the future holds — nobody really knows. But, for now, they’re just really good friends. They talk daily.”

Fans began to speculate that the exes had gotten back together in mid-April when online rumors claimed Leah cheated on her then-boyfriend, Jason Jordan, with Jeremy. However, there was no proof behind the accusations — just mere fan comments and online buzz. Leah denied the claims at the time, and stressed that she and Jeremy would always be a forever team because of their daughter.

After the rumors subsided, Leah and Jeremy seemed to hint at a reconciliation in an exclusive clip for the Teen Mom 2 reunion special, which airs on Monday, May 20. In the clip, fans get excited when moderator Nessa brings up how earlier on in the season, Leah and Jeremy’s daughter mentioned that she’d love to see her parents get back together. Nessa then asks the former couple what their thoughts are about their daughter’s wish.

“I don’t know,” Jeremy says with a smile, adding that he is a single man. Both Jeremy and Leah are visibly giddy in the clip, and can’t seem to find a concrete answer to the status of their relationship. Dr. Drew even jokes, “No he’s not [single]. He’s involved with Leah!” The mother of three then adds: “I think this weekend we’ve had fun,” which is met with a roaring applause from the curious audience. “A good choice of words, Leah. A real good choice of words,” Jeremy says, sarcastically.

Even though Leah and Jeremy are not officially back together, “Leah will always hold a special place in her heart for Jeremy,” our source admits. adding that Leah always says, “never say never” when it comes to a reconciliation with Jeremy. “But, it’s not even on her mind at the moment,” the insider says.

Leah is focusing on herself right now, as well as her kids. “She’s really wanting to be single for awhile and experience that life as her past relationship was quite toxic when looking back on it,” the insider explains. “She wants to take a step back and focus on what’s best for her and her girls, and business opportunities. She doesn’t want be in a relationship right now,” the source says.

Leah and Jeremy married in 2012 and separated in 2015. The pair ended their relationship after she became stressed over Jeremy’s demanding work schedule, which often took him away from their family. Teen Mom 2 fans watched the demise of Leah and Jeremy’s relationship at the end of the show’s sixth season when he filed for divorce. Nonetheless, Leah and Jeremy have remained very close, and continue to successfully co-parent their daughter, Addie. Leah is also mother to 9-year-old twins Aleeah Grace and Aliannah Hope with her ex-husband Corey Simms.