Luke Bryan Admits He Wants To ‘Keep It Going’ With Lionel & Katy As Judges On Next Season Of ‘Idol’

The judges for the upcoming season of ‘American Idol’ have yet to be confirmed, but following the season 17 finale, Luke Bryan revealed that he’d love to come back for a third go with Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.

American Idol has been picked up for another season by ABC, but negotiations are still in place for who will sit on the judges panel in 2020. Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie have been the judges for the past two seasons, but they have not yet been confirmed to be returning. “We have had an amazing two years,” Luke told HollywoodLife and other media outlets at the Idol finale on May 19. “Its feels like this year we came in and — when you just look at the overall approach — we had a clearer vision and developed our identity and our role. We want to keep that going. We are proud of what people at home are watching.”

None of the judges revealed if they’re actually planning on returning or not, but Lionel seconded Luke’s sentiments about how great things have been for the trio over the last two seasons. “We got the three greatest personalities ever on this show,” Lionel raved. “When I started with this group, I was a bit worried. I kept telling America to pray for me. But now that I know everybody and their characters, I would not do another show without them!”

Another thing the judges all agreed on is how great it’s been to hear such positive feedback from viewers AND other artists about the show. “When in the history of this show did you have artists calling in like Elton [John], Stevie Nicks….” Lionel said. “We have artists watching this show all over the world and saying great talent! Great talent. It is the greatest feeling when a fellow, like, real artists [notice]. I felt really good about it.”

Katy also added that she, Lionel and Luke were “a bit more” on the same page about the type of person they wanted to win the show this season, compared to last. “It feels good that we’re really getting to know each other,” she gushed, while Lionel added, “What I like is that now we feel each other to the point where we know how to look at each other and go — what are we looking for now? Real artists. Not just great singers, but real artists. We finally got on the same page.”

Laine Hardy was named the winner of season 17 of American Idol during the May 19 finale, and the judges were absolutely thrilled — especially since they sent him home during the Final Judgement round during season 16. When Laine returned to help a friend audition for season 17, Katy, Luke and Lionel were the ones who urged him to audition himself once again, and it clearly paid off. “When the teachers tell you you’re not ready yet, it doesn’t mean your career is over,” Lionel explained. “It just means you’re not ready. Laine is the perfect example — he came back, and this time…he was ready.”