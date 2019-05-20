Alejandro Aranda Announces Tour 1 Day After Being Named ‘American Idol’ Runner Up — See Dates

Alejandro Aranda didn’t need a winning title to book six concerts, all in July 2019! The ‘American Idol’ runner-up proved that he’s handling the loss well by announcing a ‘little tour’ just one day after the finale aired.

Alejandro Aranda, 24, bounced back quick. He came so close to winning Season 17 of American Idol, but that honor instead went to fellow contestant and country singer Laine Hardy, 18, during the finale on May 19. The very next day, the American Idol runner-up revealed that he’s going on a “little tour.” The statewide tour will kick off in Washington, D.C. on July 8, and will end in his hometown in Pomona, CA on July 17. Alejandro will be heading to six cities total, including Brooklyn on July 9, Boston on July 10, Chicago on July 11, San Francisco on July 13, and Los Angeles on July 15. For the specific venues, you can see Alejandro’s announcement here.

Alejandro had already teased about this tour after the competition wrapped, but revealed that there are more to his plans than future concerts. “So I have a tour coming up and then I am going to put out a single and an album real soon,” the musician told reporters outside the American Idol set after the finale. Alejandro’s go-getter attitude is to be expected, considering that he admitted it was “definitely” a relief to not win the competition in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife — with big titles come big responsibilities!

Alejandro stayed positive throughout our interview, as he continued to gush, “The whole experience was awesome. It means everything that I was able to do my own music and have people like it!” He had similar sentiments for his first Instagram post after Season 17 concluded. “It’s all love<3 I did this show to prove to myself that’s it’s okay to be YOU,” Alejandro wrote on Instagram on May 20, alongside a photo of him performing on stage. He added, “Music is apart of us and creativity is within us.Thank you @americanidol for allowing me to play my music. But also thank you to every single person I met on the way.love you to the world and back.”