50 Cent Ignites New Feud By Trolling Common & Calling Him The ‘Male Vivica Fox’

Another day, another feud from 50 Cent. The ‘Candy Shop’ rapper just took aim at Common while trolling him over his past breakup with Erykah Badu.

As if breakups aren’t bad enough, Common, 47, is now getting trolled for his prior split with Erykah Badu, 48, by fellow rapper, 50 Cent. Common got honest about the emotional aftermath of his breakup with Erykah in a new interview, but 50 Cent didn’t seem to have much empathy for the star. The rapper took to Instagram with a photo of Common and stamped the words “The male Vivica Fox” across his forehead. “I be telling bitches do not give me no Erykah Badu booty,” he wrote. “👀just a little bit, don’t give me the whole thing 😟OK. LOL” he added. Something tells us that Common won’t be laughing after see the shade-filled post.

As fans know, 50 has a long-standing feud with Vivica, so the comparison isn’t exactly a compliment. The pair have been feuding on and off since their 2003 split. Then, their rift took a turn when Vivica referred to their sex life as “PG-13” in her book, Every Day, I’m Hustling. “Most of the time, I would be the one initiating sex, because I really enjoyed making love with him,” she wrote, according to People, who obtained excerpts from the book. Fox also wrote about how she “cherished and special” her intimate moments with 50. The rapper was infuriated by the book, and spat back with words of his own. “I’m waking up to this s—, that was 14 years ago. smh who does this? What the f—!” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

Fifty’s brutal message comes as a surprise seeing as it’s hard not to empathize with Common after his eye-opening interview. “With Erykah Badu, that was my first love where you’re just open and floating,” the musician said to People. “When we split, I was 27 or 28. I was in a haze, just going through the motions. It was hard to eat,” he said in the honest chat. “That was a point as an adult where I first felt like, ‘man, I’m in love,’” he said. “I was just going with the actual feeling and just letting it live,” he added.

We already knew that 50 has little remorse when it comes to trolling fellow celebs, but this one was especially savage. Common has yet to respond to 50’s message. You can see the full post for yourself, here.