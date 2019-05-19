‘Game Of Thrones’: Who Will Kill Daenerys? — The Top Theories

The biggest question going into the ‘Game of Thrones’ series finale is: who will kill Daenerys? Her death is almost inevitable after she became the Mad Queen and there are many valid theories about who will cause her to fall.

Daenerys Targaryen will likely not survive the events of the Game of Thrones series finale, which airs May 19. She completely destroyed King’s Landing with Drogon, leaving thousands of people dead and causing the entire city to fall. Everything she’s done is to get on the Iron Throne, but her decisions will be her downfall. She has transformed into the Mad Queen. It’s only a matter of time before she meets the same fate as her father, who was known as the Mad King.

Who will be the one to kill her? There are a number of ways this will go down. Jon Snow could be forced to kill the woman he loves. Arya could fulfill a prophecy. Tyrion could become the Queenslayer. These plausible theories will get you prepped and ready for the final episode.

Jon Snow will kill Daenerys: This is what’s most likely going to happen. Jon Snow hasn’t had much of a purpose this season and has bent the knee to Daenerys over and over again. Even though pretty much everyone warned him about Daenerys, he stood by her. When she decided to burn King’s Landing to the ground, that’s when Jon Snow realized he had made a huge mistake. Jon may be the only one who will be able to get close enough to take Daenerys down. I personally think Jon Snow will kill Daenerys to save his family. Daenerys sees Sansa and the other Starks as threats now and who knows what she’ll try next. If Jon Snow kills Daenerys, it’s because he feels there’s no other way.

Arya will kill Daenerys: This is definitely something that could happen. In season 3, Melisandre told Arya: “I see a darkness in you. And in that darkness, eyes staring back at me: brown eyes, blue eyes, green eyes. Eyes you’ll shut forever.” She repeated that prophecy during the Battle of Winterfell. Arya has shut brown and blue eyes, which means only green eyes are left. Fans have theorized that Arya will kill Daenerys and fulfill the prophecy because of Dany’s blueish-green eyes. But will Game of Thrones give Arya two of the show’s biggest kills with the Night King and Daenerys? My gut says no.

Tyrion will kill Daenerys: Now this would be epic. This would bring the Lannisters full circle when it comes to Targaryen rulers. A theory has popped up that Tyrion will be the one to kill Daenerys and will become the Queenslayer. Tyrion’s brother, Jaime, notoriously became the Kingslayer after he killed Daenerys’s father, King Aerys II, in the Sack of King’s Landing. Tyrion could avenge his brother, his sister, and all of King’s Landing by killing Dany, possibly stabbing her in the back just like Jaime did with the Mad King.

Sansa will kill Daenerys: No one would see this twist coming. Sansa and Daenerys have been at odds all season. Sansa has tried to warn Jon Snow and Tyrion about Daenerys, but they wouldn’t listen. Now that she knows Jon Snow is the rightful heir, she might just do whatever it takes to get a Stark (in one way or another) on the Iron Throne. Plus, she’s still got that dagger that Arya gave her during the Battle of Winterfell. Sansa could end up using it if she had to…

Plot twist — Daenerys lives: This is highly unlikely, but it’s still possible. She’s the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms and has a huge army protecting her. She could just sit on the Iron Throne all alone in the end.