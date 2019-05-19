‘Game Of Thrones’: Arya Embarks On A New Journey — But Where Is She Going?

Arya Stark decided to leave her life of killing behind her in the final moments of the ‘Game of Thrones’ series finale. She set sail in the aftermath of [SPOILER]’s death, but where is she going?

Arya Stark left Westeros behind for new mission at the end of the Game of Thrones series finale. She didn’t return to Winterfell, she didn’t become the Lady of Storm’s End, she didn’t return to Braavos. After nearly losing her life in King’s Landing and The Hound’s final words to her, Arya set sail on a new adventure. “What’s west of Westeros? No one knows,” she told Sansa, Bran, and Jon Snow. “It’s where all the maps stop. That’s where I’m going.” The final moments of the episode showed Arya aboard a Stark ship with nothing but open ocean in front of her.

Arya was never an ordinary girl. She was always fiercely independent. She was never meant to sit idly by and be a lady. She always craved adventure. She always pushed the limits, so it’s fitting that she took yet another risk to seek out a new world.

No one knew exactly how Arya’s story was going to end when season 8 started. As the final episodes unfolded, Arya regained some of her humanity that she had lost while training to be a Faceless Man. She made love for the first time with Gendry. Gendrya forever! She reunited with Jon Snow after years apart. She killed the Night King.

She still had her kill list and set off for King’s Landing with The Hound. As King’s Landing crumbled, The Hound knew that he couldn’t let Arya go through with killing Cersei. When they were inside the Red Keep, The Hound told Arya to leave and save herself. He said a life of revenge was not worth living. He didn’t want her to end up like him. Arya thanked him and left. She didn’t forget The Hound’s words. She took them to heart and put her thirst for revenge to rest.

Arya’s future as a whole is still up in the air. Maybe she’ll return to Westeros someday. She loves her family deeply, so it’s hard to believe she’d never see them again. We won’t know Arya’s complete story until George R.R. Martin releases the rest of his A Song of Ice & Fire series. There may be more to Arya’s journey.