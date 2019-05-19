‘SNL’: ‘Meghan McCain’ Gets ‘Upset’ Defending Alabama Abortion Lawmakers In ‘The View’ Sketch

‘SNL’s finale grilled into Alabama’s abortion ban during its hilarious sketch of ‘The View’s hot topics segment and an emotional ‘Meghan McCain’ defended the politicians behind it.

Saturday Night Live returned with another sketch of The View on the season 44 finale on May 18, and this time the spotlight was on the Alabama abortion ban that passed in the state last week and a very frustrated Meghan McCain! As the ladies dive into their thoughts on the controversial near-total ban, which makes abortions illegal in all situations (even rape) except when the mother’s life is in danger, in the segment, Meghan, played by Aidy Bryant, has something nice to say about the politicians involved. The series poked fun at Meghan’s well known passionate attitude and previous emotional debates that often clashed with some of the other hosts on the show when they had her asking for the spotlight even when she already had it.

“OK, can I talk now?” Aidy’s Meghan immediately asked after the other ladies gave their comments against the ban. “OK, I am the only daughter at this table,” she started. “So I have to say, these senators are actually very good and fun guys. So I’m sending love.” After Meghan, who is the daughter of the late Senator John McCain, continued to get irritated and erupted with, “Let me talk!”, Leslie Jones‘ Whoopi Goldberg, hilariously replied with, “No one else is talking.” “OK, you see, and I am getting attacked, and as the person most upset right now, I am right,” Meghan slammed back while on the verge of tears.

Meghan’s emotional response to the ban wasn’t the only part of the segment worth laughing at. Later in the video, Paul Rudd memorably played guest Mayor Pete Buttigieg and impressed with his portrayal of the young presidential candidate. “I may only be 37 years old, but I do feel like I represent everyday Americans,” he said during the sketch. “I’m just a Harvard-educated, multilingual war veteran Rhodes scholar. I’m just like you.” Pete then brought out his husband on the show, and an awkward Meghan chimed in with, “Be my friend or I’ll die.”

The real Meghan has yet to speak out the SNL sketch, but the last time the popular show had an actor play her on the show, she called it a “huge pop-cultural honor.”