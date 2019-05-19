Slipknot Founder Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan Reveals ‘Deepest’ Pain Over 22-Year-Old Daughter’s Sudden Death

Slipknot founder Shawn Crahan has tragically revealed that his 22-year-old daughter Gabrielle has passed away, sharing the sad news with fans.

There’s nothing worse that could happen to a parent than losing a child. Sadly that’s what Slipknot founder Shawn Crahan is going through right now. He revealed in a Twitter message from the heavy metal band’s page to fans on May 19 that his 22-year-old daughter Gabrielle had died. “It is with a broken heart, and from a place of the deepest pain, that I have to inform all of you that my youngest daughter, Gabrielle, passed away yesterday – Saturday May 18th, 2019. She was 22 years old,” the 49-year-old musician wrote.

“Funeral arrangements will be forthcoming. My family and I ask that our privacy be respected moving forward. Thank you. Much love, clown,” he concluded, adding a photo of his beautiful blonde daughter. Shawn is known to fans by his stage stage persona “Clown,” as the percussionist for the heavy metal band dresses in clown makeup.

Shawn and his wife Chantel have three other children, sons Simon and Gage and daughter Alexandria. 15-year-old Simon was devastated at the loss of his older sister, writing on Instagram, “Today is the hardest day ever, I’m confused, I’m angry, I’m sad and I’m just sad just really sad,. Gabri I miss you so much I miss you like no other we were best friends we had a good bond and now you’re not here anymore. I love you Gabri and I know you’ll know that forever.”

Slipknot is one of the world’s most legendary heavy metal bands. They formed in 1995 in Iowa and have sold over 20 million albums worldwide. They just performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live on May 17, one day before Gabrielle’s passing. Her cause of death has not been released. Our thoughts are with Shawn and his family in this heartbreaking time.