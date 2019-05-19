Robert Pattinson: Why He’s ‘Ready’ To Take On The ‘Batman’ Role After Years Of Shunning ‘Celebrity’

Robert Pattinson made news this week that he may be our next ‘Batman.’ An insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife how that fits in with Rob’s career path and being part of a blockbuster again.

With the rumors circulating that Robert Pattinson, 33, could be taking on the role of Batman in the next iteration of the movie series, fans are definitely going wild over the news. But after years of taking on indie flicks and not-quite-blockbusters, people could be wondering if this huge franchise is the right career step for the Twilight star. A source close to Rob revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Rob has been a part of huge films the likes of Harry Potter and most obviously the Twilight series and dealing with that fame and everything that came from it was a bit overwhelming,” our source admitted. “That is why it was important for him to do roles he was interested in and take a back seat to being a huge celebrity.”

“He wants to be an actor first in people’s eyes and, now that he is older and done so many independent parts, he is at a place where he can manage things better,” they continued. “Rob is really looking forward to taking on the Batman role. He is actually looking forward more to being Bruce Wayne but he is ready for this role and really hopes he doesn’t lose out on it. He is looking forward to bulking up and getting into amazing shape for the part as well.”

While Rob is a huge actor name with massive star power, there are still others in the talks for the Bruce Wayne role and he’s not yet 100% confirmed. Our source said, “The last month or so he has been reassured that he is the guy but no contracts have been signed. But this time around, if all things fall into place like they seem to be doing, he is ready for all that comes with such a major role. He is looking forward to making this the start of the next stage in his acting career.”

Well, whether Rob gets the Batman role or not, we’ll continue to root for him and his Hollywood career! But, we’re hoping he does land the coveted role and we’ll see him on the big screen again soon.