Prince Louis, 1, Already Walking As He Plays With Siblings George & Charlotte In Mom Kate Middleton’s Garden

What a cutie! Prince Louis just turned one and already he’s walking and playing with his siblings in precious new pics released from mom Kate Middleton’s designed nature garden.

Britain’s Prince Louis just turned one-year-old on Apr. 23, and already he’s not only walking, he’s running! In new pics released by the Kensington Palace and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, his royal cuteness is seen going full tilt down a wooden planked path in the ‘Back to Nature” garden mom Kate Middleton, 37, helped design for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. He has a big stick in his hand and his arms in the air at his sides as proud dad Prince William, 36, is seen looking on at his youngest son’s antics.

It’s quite a treat to get a look at Louis so soon after his birthday portraits were released and he looks absolutely at home inside the nature garden, even examining a plant along with Kate and his mouth is wide open in awe. In another photo he’s sitting atop a rope swing while William beams at his little boy.

It not just Louis who got to play in his mom’s garden, as his sister Princess Charlotte, 4, and brother Prince George, 5, were along for the family outing. The siblings were seen in a photo sitting on a small wooden bridge over a little creek, dipping their bare feet into the water. Charlotte looks adorable in a floral dress perfect for playing in a garden while George got to go casual as well in a blue polo shirt and shorts.

In an Instagram post from the couple’s Kensington Royal account, the caption for the photos read that “The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular.”