See Pics
Hollywood Life

Prince Louis, 1, Already Walking As He Plays With Siblings George & Charlotte In Mom Kate Middleton’s Garden

Prince Louis
Matt Porteous/Shutterstock
Please see supplementary info for special instructions Mandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (10216423b) Handout photo of Prince Louis taken by his mother, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, at their home in Norfolk earlier this month, to mark his first birthday on Tuesday Prince Louis, Norfolk, UK - 2019 EMBARGOED TO 2230 MONDAY APRIL 22 Copyright: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge 2018. NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. NOT FOR USE AFTER 31 DECEMBER, 2019 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. This photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photographs (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photographs must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. All other requests for use should be directed to the Press Office at Kensington Palace in writing.
Editorial use only. MANDATORY CREDIT: Matt Porteous HANDOUT /NO SALES Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Porteous/KENSINGTON PALACE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (10241233f) A handout photo made available by Kensington Palace and taken by Matt Porteous of Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L) and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (back, C) with Prince George (back, L), Princess Charlotte (back, R) and Prince Louis (front) in the Adam White and Andree Davies co-designed garden ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain, 19 May 2019. THE PHOTOGRAPHS SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER 31ST DECEMBER 2019 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. PHOTOGRAPHS MAY NOT BE DIGITALLY ENHANCED, MANIPULATED OR MODIFIED IN ANY MANNER OR FORM. NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder. Duchess of Cambridge RHS Chelsea Flower Show garden, London, United Kingdom - 19 May 2019
Editorial use only. MANDATORY CREDIT: Matt Porteous HANDOUT /NO SALES Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Porteous/KENSINGTON PALACE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (10241233a) A handout photo made available by Kensington Palace and taken by Matt Porteous of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with Prince Louis in the Adam White and Andree Davies co-designed 'Back to Nature' garden ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain, 19 May 2019. THE PHOTOGRAPHS SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER 31ST DECEMBER 2019 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. PHOTOGRAPHS MAY NOT BE DIGITALLY ENHANCED, MANIPULATED OR MODIFIED IN ANY MANNER OR FORM. NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder. Duchess of Cambridge RHS Chelsea Flower Show garden, London, United Kingdom - 19 May 2019
Editorial use only. MANDATORY CREDIT: Matt Porteous HANDOUT /NO SALES Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Porteous/KENSINGTON PALACE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (10241233d) A handout photo made available by Kensington Palace and taken by Matt Porteous of Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge with Prince Louis in the Adam White and Andree Davies co-designed 'Back to Nature' garden ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain, 19 May 2019. THE PHOTOGRAPHS SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER 31ST DECEMBER 2019 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. PHOTOGRAPHS MAY NOT BE DIGITALLY ENHANCED, MANIPULATED OR MODIFIED IN ANY MANNER OR FORM. NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder. Duchess of Cambridge RHS Chelsea Flower Show garden, London, United Kingdom - 19 May 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

What a cutie! Prince Louis just turned one and already he’s walking and playing with his siblings in precious new pics released from mom Kate Middleton’s designed nature garden.

Britain’s Prince Louis just turned one-year-old on Apr. 23, and already he’s not only walking, he’s running! In new pics released by the Kensington Palace and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, his royal cuteness is seen going full tilt down a wooden planked path in the ‘Back to Nature” garden mom Kate Middleton, 37, helped design for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. He has a big stick in his hand and his arms in the air at his sides as proud dad Prince William, 36, is seen looking on at his youngest son’s antics.

It’s quite a treat to get a look at Louis so soon after his birthday portraits were released and he looks absolutely at home inside the nature garden, even examining a plant along with Kate and his mouth is wide open in awe. In another photo he’s sitting atop a rope swing while William beams at his little boy.

It not just Louis who got to play in his mom’s garden, as his sister Princess Charlotte, 4, and brother Prince George, 5, were along for the family outing. The siblings were seen in a photo sitting on a small wooden bridge over a little creek, dipping their bare feet into the water. Charlotte looks adorable in a floral dress perfect for playing in a garden while George got to go casual as well in a blue polo shirt and shorts.

Prince Louis
Prince Louis seen walking for the first time as proud dad Prince William looks on. The family visited mom Kate Middleton’s ‘Back to Nature’ designed garden for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Photo was released on May 19, 2019.

 

Prince George And Princess Charlotte
Prince George and sister Princess Charlotte dip their feet in a creek at the ‘Back To Nature’ garden that mom Kate Middleton helped design for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Photo was released by Kensington Palace on May 19, 2019.

In an Instagram post from the couple’s Kensington Royal account, the caption for the photos read that “The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular.”