Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Share Beautiful BTS Wedding Photos On Their First Anniversary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss as they leave after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle
Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex at their wedding
The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leaving Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House
Weekend Writer

Happy anniversary, Prince Harry & Meghan Markle! The two shared some special photos played on a slideshow to the song they walked down the aisle to in a new Instagram post.

Happy anniversary to the two lovebirds! Prince Harry, 34, and Meghan Markle, 37, shared some special behind the scenes photos from their wedding day in honor of their one-year anniversary on their shared Instagram account. The caption read, “Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

“Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St. George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018,” the caption continued. “The selected song ‘This Little Light of Mine’ was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day.” The special song played in the background as we saw photos, including a silly pic of Prince Harry “hitchhiking” on his special day! Somehow, we don’t entirely believe the Prince needed to find a ride for himself! The caption continued with a message from the happy couple themselves, “Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful.”

One of the sweet and touching photos included was Meghan being met by Prince Charles, 70, for him to walk her down the aisle. Charles is Harry’s father, and since Meghan’s dad was not in attendance during the ceremony, it made sense for Charles to stand in for him. Another beautiful photo was Meghan holding her mom Doria Ragland’s hand during the wedding. Meghan’s mother, 62, stood with her daughter as Meghan beamed with absolute happiness. Other photos included were Meghan and Harry both signing their wedding contract, as well as them posing with all of the children involved in the wedding party.

We loved seeing a behind the scenes glimpse at their special day, and we are so excited to see them blossom as parents and grow further in their marriage. Happy one year, Meghan and Harry!