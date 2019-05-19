Porsha Williams’ Daughter PJ Stares Dead At Her Baby Monitor Camera Waiting For Mom

We are too obsessed with baby Pilar. Porsha Williams shared an absolutely hilarious video of her daughter on Instagram showing Pilar being a little more aware than we thought!

Baby Pilar Jhena, two months, is already developing a hilarious personality! The daughter of Porsha Williams, 37, and fiancé Dennis McKinley, 42, stared directly into her baby camera as mom recorded an Instagram video on May 19. Little baby Pilar looked like she was waiting for her mom to wake up and get her – she’s so smart already. In the video, Porsha laughed as she watched the footage of her baby waiting patiently for her.

“Oh my god,” Porsha said in between her fits of laughter. “She’s looking dead at the camera.” The mother of one captioned the hilarious vid, “Omg so I check to see if PJ is up and she looking dead in camera like yes Chile getcha butt up 😂😂😂 @pilarjhena.” We love how Pilar is already becoming her own person with a distinct and hilarious personality.

Fans had to wait a long time to see baby PJ’s face – until her spin-off reality show on Bravo, Porsha’s Having A Baby. Now that Porsha has revealed what PJ looks like, she’s so relieved, a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Porsha feels so elated and relieved that the episode finally aired where you can see baby PJ’s face,” our insider shared. “That was honestly the hardest secret for her to keep.”

“She will be sharing pictures of baby PJ constantly now that she’s allowed to,” our source continued. “Of course baby PJ will be filmed when [Real Housewives of Atlanta] starts back up in June.” We’re happy that Porsha can now share PJ’s face – she’s the sweetest and cutest baby girl and we can’t get enough!