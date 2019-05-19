Exclusive Interview
‘American Idol’s Madison VanDenburg Admits It’d Be ‘Amazing’ To Win: ‘My Life Would Change’

Ahead of the ‘American Idol’ finale, we caught up with finalist, Madison VanDenburg, about what it would mean to her to win the show. Plus, much more!

Madison VanDenburg will compete against Laine Hardy and Alejandro Aranda to win American Idol during the season 17 finale on May 19, and she’s definitely aware of how life-changing it would be to win the show. “If I win the show, my life will completely change,” Madison told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It would be such an amazing thing for me and my career. My life would change forever. I have been so grateful with all that has happened, so I don’t really know how I would even express my feelings if I did win. It would be amazing!”

All three finalists have been fan and judges favorites throughout the competition, so Madison knows she’s up against some tough competition. “[Being the only girl left] is so scary to me,” Madison admitted to HL and other media outlets. “Right now, I’m really nervous that I’m the only girl out of the other two guys. But, honestly, I’m just really happy I made Top 3. No matter what happens at this point, I’m going to be happy with it. I feel like if I didn’t make i [here], I’d probably be even more disappointed in myself. But I got it! I’m really excited.”

The show’s three-hour finale will be jam packed with performances from the finalists, as well as judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Other celebs, including Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay and Adam Lambert, will also all be taking the stage, as are other contestants from this season.

American Idol airs on May 19 at 8:00 pm. on ABC. It was recently confirmed that the show will be returning for its 18th season in 2020, as well.