Luke Bryan Hits ‘American Idol’ Stage For ‘Knockin’ Boots’ Performance & Collab With Laci Kaye Booth

The ‘American Idol’ finale featured a collaboration between judge, Luke Bryan, and top 5 finalist, Laci Kaye Booth, who teamed for one epic performance! Plus, Luke sang his new hit ‘Knockin Boots.’

Luke Bryan took a break from his role as a judge on American Idol to perform during the season 17 finale on May 19. Rather than taking the stage himself, Luke was joined by Laci Kaye Booth, who was eliminated at the top 5, just one week ahead of the finale. First, Luke sang his newest hit, “Knockin’ Boots,” and then, he was joined by Laci for a gorgeous rendition of “Every Breath You Take,” and they proved to be an absolutely perfect pairing!

Laci fell just short of making the American Idol top 3. Laine Hardy, Madison VanDenburg and Alejandro Aranda are the three singers who are competing to win the show, but only one will be named the winner by the end of the three-hour finale. Luke, along with fellow judges, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, who also performed during the finale, were an integral part in all three of these singers making it this far in the competition, but the winner will be decided strictly based on viewer votes.

On May 31, Luke will kick off his Sunset Repeat tour in Camden, New Jersey. The tour will last throughout the summer, and conclude with a show at Ford Field in Detroit on October 25. Luke has not announced plans for a new album just yet, but “Knockin’ Boots” definitely seems to be the kickoff to an upcoming project!

Meanwhile, American Idol viewers are currently anxiously waiting to find out who will sit on the judges panel for season 18, which is set to premiere in 2020. It was confirmed during ABC Upfronts that a new season is coming next year, but the names of the celebrity judges have yet to be revealed. Luke, Lionel and Katy were the judges for both seasons 16 and 17.