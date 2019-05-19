Lisa Vanderpump Reveals If She’s Attending Taping Of ‘RHOBH’ Reunion After ‘Brutal’ Season

Lisa Vanderpump had a ‘brutal’ season on ‘RHOBH’ where she shot most of her scenes apart from her co-stars. Now she’s revealing if she wants to come face to face with them at the reunion taping.

After Lisa Vanderpump‘s intense season on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it’s no wonder the OG star is thinking about calling it quits with the show. After all, she has her own hit Bravo show Vanderpump Rules, a restaurant empire and a dog rescue foundation. So the headaches caused by her feuds with RHOBH cast mates have her thinking twice about returning for season 10. We caught up with LVP while she was celebrating World Dog Day and the work of Vanderpump Dogs and she tells us EXCLUSIVELY, “I haven’t decided” when it comes to a 10th season with RHOBH, as well as attending the reunion taping with the co-stars who have been slamming her all season long.

“This season with Housewives has been beyond brutal — Beyond. I’ve never experienced anything like it. I thought season two, four, and season six were bad, but this has been fifteen episodes of bashing in total,” Lisa, 58, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. After the “puppygate” scandal went down, Lisa chose to shoot her scenes away from her co-stars and has still been the brunt of their ire all season long. It has to be exhausting for her!

In addition to other cast members ganging up on her, Lisa has had the personal loss of her beloved older brother Mark, who passed away on April 30, 2018 at his home in England from a suspected drug overdose that was later ruled a suicide. Now that a year has passed since the tragedy, Lisa’s ready to start fresh. “This year’s been very, very difficult on a personal level in the last year. I’m glad this year is actually over, last week really in terms of personal tragedy that our family suffered so now it’s almost slightly cathartic the fact that the year has passed. It’s time to start again,” she tells us.