Lionel Richie Joins ‘American Idol’ Top 10 To Kick Off Finale With ‘Dancing On The Ceiling’ Performance

‘American Idol’ judge, Lionel Richie, took the stage to perform his hit, ‘Dancing on the Ceiling,’ with this season’s top 10 during the show’s May 19 finale — and it was incredible!

Lionel Richie had TWO jobs during the American Idol finale on May 19 — he served his usual role as a judge, of course, but he was also one of the many performers to sing live during the star-studded show. Lionel was joined by this season’s top 10 contestants for an amazing rendition of his 1986 single, “Dancing on the Ceiling.” The group looked like they had a blast as they joined forces to perform the high-energy song, and it brought an amazing vibe to kick off the night. Lionel may be 69, but he was running around that stage with more energy than ever before!

This season’s top 10 consisted of: Laine Hardy, Alejandro Aranda, Madison VanDenburg, Laci Kaye Booth, Wade Cota, Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, Alyssa Raghu, Uche, Dimitrius Graham and Walker Burroughs. Three of those artists, Laine, Alejandro and Madison, are still in the running to win season 17.. By the end of the show, one of them will receive the majority of America’s votes and be named the winner.

Along with Lionel, judges Luke Bryan and Katy Perry also performed during the finale. Katy took the stage with Daddy Yankee, and performed a gorgeous duet with Jeremiah, while Luke joined forces with Laci to sing “Every Breath You Take,” along with his newest single, “Knockin’ Boots.” 

Other celebrity performers during the American Idol finale included season 4 winner, Carrie Underwood, season 8 runner-up, Adam Lambert, along with Montell Jordan, Kool + The Gang, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Jon Pardi and Weezer. Other contestants from throughout this season also took the stage to sing. A new season of American Idol is set to premiere in 2020, although the judges panel has not been confirmed at this time.