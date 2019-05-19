Kailyn Lowry Disses Jenelle Evans Amid David Eason Scandal: ‘Her Drama Is Hurting Our Show’

Kailyn Lowry took a moment to speak out about Jenelle Evans’ latest scandal involving her husband David Eason on May 18 and she admitted that she thinks the situation is negatively affecting the reputation of ‘Teen Mom 2’.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, 27, is not happy about Jenelle Evans‘ recent drama that involves her kids getting taken away from her home after her husband David Eason, 30, shot and killed their dog, and she thinks it’s making the MTV reality show look bad. 27-year-old Jenelle and David have no plans to continue appearing on the popular show after the incident, but during an outing with Lindsie Chrisley, 26, near the Crosby Street Hotel in New York on May 18, Kailyn told TMZ that she feels the situation is still affecting fans of the show overall.

“I think that people did watch the show for Jenelle and I don’t think that that can’t be denied,” Kailyn admitted to the outlet. After denying to talk about Jenelle’s family, Kailyn went on to explain that she thinks that Jenelle’s current drama would not help, but would rather “hurt” the show. “I think the drama is hurting the show and I think it’s unfortunate for those who have worked really hard to kind of rebuild our reputation,” she said. Lindsie chimed in at that point. “There’s a difference between daily drama and drama that involves criminal activity,” she said. Kailyn nodded in agreement while adding, “and hurting living things.”

Lindsie, whose father Todd Chrisley, previously expressed he thinks David needs help after the controversial star dissed him on social media, agreed with her father. “I definitely think he needs to seek help as well,” she said before also admitting that she thinks at his age, he’s “pretty much already set” in his ways. Kailyn also explained that although Jenelle will no longer be a part of the show, she still thinks the rest of the castmates have enough stuff going on to keep the show going. The mother-of-three also talked about how fans are approaching her to take in Jenelle and David’s two-year-old daughter Ensley to help keep her safe. She explained that she’s not considering it at this time but she still wishes all of Jenelle and David’s children well.

Jenelle and David made headlines when it was reported that their kids were removed from their home by CPS last week after David admitted to killing the family dog, Nugget. He claimed he did it because Nugget snapped at Ensley. Jenelle and David were seen at a courthouse near their home in Columbus County, North Carolina on May 16 to fight for their kids’ return.