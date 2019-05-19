‘Game Of Thrones’: Why It’s Possible Jaime Lannister Could Return In The Final Episode

A wild theory has gone viral that claims Jaime Lannister didn’t actually die with Cersei. While he is definitely dead, there is still a way he could come back in the final ‘Game of Thrones’ episode.

Jaime Lannister is dead. He came into this world with Cersei and he went out with Cersei as the Red Keep buried them when it crumbled in the May 12 episode of Game of Thrones. In addition, he had been brutally stabbed by Euron in one last fight. There’s no way he survived. However, Jaime could still technically return for one last scene — in a flashback. Daenerys has transformed into the Mad Queen and what better way to show how Daenerys has mirrored her father, the Mad King, than with a flashback.

Jaime killed King Aerys II, a.k.a. the Mad King, during the Sack of King’s Landing. Jaime stabbed Aerys in the back and slit his throat before he could burn King’s Landing with wildfire. That’s how Jaime earned the nickname Kingslayer. Game of Thrones has never shied away from flashbacks, and we’ve never seen the Mad King’s death in detail. A flashback to that moment could show the juxtaposition of the Lannister brothers. Jaime stopped King’s Landing from burning to the ground. Tyrion tried to do the same, but Daenerys refused to listen to reason and torched the city.

A flashback scene in the final episode could explain why zero post-mortem interviews with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau have been released since his “death” onscreen. Tumblr user weedsareflowerstoo came up with the theory that Jaime is still alive because of the lack of post-mortem interviews and cryptic tweets. While it’s almost impossible that Jaime’s still alive, her evidence could actually hint at a flashback scene in the series finale.

Every major character who has died in the final season has had a post-mortem interview with Entertainment Weekly. When a fan asked EW’s James Hibberd why he hadn’t posted his Nikolaj interview, he replied: “Holding that one for a bit…” There has to be a reason for that and a flashback scene could explain it all.

While we didn’t see Jaime’s dead body, and fans will always question TV deaths until they’ve seen the body, there’s no way Jaime survived. During the Inside the Episode special for episode 5, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss talked about a conversation Bronn had with Jaime about how they wanted to die when discussing Jaime and Cersei’s final moments. In referencing Jaime saying he wanted to die in the arms of the woman he loves, David said about Jaime and Cersei’s last scene together: “And this is it.”

There are so many questions going into the final episode. Don’t be surprised if Game of Thrones pulls a last-minute twist on us. The Game of Thrones series finale will air May 19 at 9 p.m. on HBO.