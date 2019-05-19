Emilia Clarke Admits Playing Daenerys ‘Shaped Me As A Woman’ In Emotional Post Ahead Of ‘GOT’ Finale

Emilia Clarke took to Instagram on May 19 to share some cast photos and a heartfelt message about her time on ‘Game of Thrones’ just ahead of the series finale.

Emilia Clarke, 32, couldn’t help but gush and reminisce over her time playing the memorable character of Daenerys on HBO’s popular television series Game of Thrones when she posted a touching caption for some Instagram photos she shared on May 19, just hours before the airing of the series finale. In one pic, the English actress can be seen posing and smiling in costume with other members of the cast and in another, they’re all sitting and posing together out of costume. She also shared a close-up pic of herself in character with her platinum hair.

“Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me,” Emilia’s caption for the pics began. “The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice. Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown.”

Emilia then went on to thank the fans of the HBO show who made it one of the best rated television shows in history. “To you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams,” she wrote. “Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended.”

Emilia has been starring in the highly rated series since it started in 2011 and now, eight years later, it’s time to say goodbye, so we can definitely understand how bittersweet it must feel.

The Game of Thrones series finale airs at 9 p.m. on HBO.