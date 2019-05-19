Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Luna, 3, Makes Her Mom’s Dreams Come True By Doing ‘SNL’ Intro

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram on May 19 to share some adorable videos of her three-year-old daughter Luna walking out on the ‘Saturday Night Live’ stage and saying the show’s famous intro.

Chrissy Teigen, 33, was a proud mom when her daughter, Luna, 3, was allowed to walk on the world famous Saturday Night Live stage and practice her intro speech! The incredibly cute tot’s father, John Legend, was a musical guest on the show’s finale on May 18, so she got to share in the once in a lifetime moment and it was pretty adorable. In Chrissy’s videos, little Luna can be seen walking through the door the show’s hosts walk through and down the stairs to the main part of the stage in front of the audience. Chrissy, not far behind her, then hands her a microphone while prompting her to say the intro line, “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!” It didn’t take Luna long to get it. Her amazing liner received loud applause, and deservedly so!

“an emotional moment for me. my baby doing the dream!! #snl,” Chrissy captioned one of the sweet videos, which showed Luna taking on her big moment while dressed in a white T-shirt with black stars and a white skirt. The talented cutie even did a twirl at the end her intro, making the moment even more exciting.

When all eyes weren’t on Luna, they were on John. The talented singer joined DJ Khaled on stage during SNL‘s finale episode and the duo sang an emotional tribute to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was killed in Mar. They collaborated with him on the song “Higher” and the music video for the song, which was filmed just days before Nipsey’s death, was released on May 16. Khaled and John performed the song during the tribute.