Carrie Underwood Slays In Sequin Dress While Performing ‘Southbound’ On ‘American Idol’ Finale

Fourteen years after Carrie Underwood won ‘American Idol,’ she returned to the show for an amazing performance of her new single, ‘Southbound,’ during the season 17 finale.

Carrie Underwood is American Idol royalty, so it only made sense that she would return to perform during the show’s season 17 finale on May 19. Amidst her Cry Pretty 360 tour, Carrie stopped by the Idol stage to sing her hot new single, “Southbound,” and it was a high-energy performance that pumped up EVERYONE! Carrie looked incredible in a sexy sequined dress, which featured a double leg slit so she could put some major skin on display. She sounded incredible while sparkling onstage, and she absolutely commanded the entire room — she even had all the judges on their feet dancing!

It’s been 14 years since Carrie won season 4 of American Idol in 2005, and she’s risen to become one of the most successful artists from the show. Carrie released her most recent album, Cry Pretty, back in Sept. 2018, and just ahead of the album’s release, she also announced she was pregnant with her second child. She gave birth to her son, Jacob, in January 2019, and was back in the spotlight with a performance at the ACM Awards less than three months later at the beginning of April. The Cry Pretty 360 tour kicked off on May 1.

Throughout her illustrious career, Carrie has won seven Grammy Awards, 14 ACM Awards, and nine CMA Awards. Last November, she was named Female Vocalist of the Year at the CMAs.

While Carrie’s performance was one of the biggest moments during this year’s Idol finale, the most anticipated moment of the night will, of course, be the naming of the winner! Laine Hardy, Madison VanDenburg and Alejandro Aranda are the three finalists left vying for that top spot, but only one of them will join Carrie and just 16 others on the elite list of Idol winners.