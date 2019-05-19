Ben Affleck Brings His Kids Seraphina, 10, & Samuel, 7, Shopping For Books – Sweet Pics

Ben Affleck enjoyed his day out and about with his kids Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7, at the mall!

Ben Affleck, 46, enjoyed his Friday with his children. The Batman actor was seen on May 18 at the Brentwood Country Mart with Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7, carrying a shopping bag for his kiddos while Seraphina helped holding the purchases as well. Even though summertime is around the corner, it looks like the Affleck kiddos were still enjoy reading year-round. Ben has often been spotted dropping his kids off at school in the past, and we wonder if we’ll see him dropping them off at summer camp as the school year lets out.

While book shopping, Ben rocked a red and blue plaid long-sleeved short and dark pants. He wore his signature scruffy beard and aviator sunglasses. Samuel had on a coral t-shirt and black pants with a grey sweatshirt wrapped around his waist. The young boy walked around in flip-flops. Seraphina had on a grey sweatshirt and wore a gold necklace. She had her hair in a middle part and up in a ponytail.

Ben’s shopping trip came amid reports that Robert Pattinson, 33, may replace him in the next Batman film from the superhero franchise. An insider at Warner Bros. EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife, that it’s “95% Robert’s film.” They added, “Robert is most likely going to get the role of Batman,” and continued, “WB [Warner Bros.] wants to see the fan reaction and online reaction to the news first.”

While Ben may lose out on that acting role, we heard he’s prioritizing his family right now anyway. We’re sure he’ll be just fine without the franchise!