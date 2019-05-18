Tori Spelling Celebrates Birthday On Set Of ‘90210’ Reboot With Jennie Garth & Jason Priestley

Tori Spelling got to celebrate turning 46 with her ‘90210’ co-stars, as Jennie Garth and Jason Priestley got the mom of five cupcakes to mark the occasion on set of their reboot.

The Beverly Hills 90210 reboot just keeps getting more real! Tori Spelling turned 46 on May 16 and her co-stars Jennie Garth, 47, and Jason Priestley, 49, helped her celebrate with a plate full of cupcakes. The mom of five posed alongside her pals showing off the goodies, which each had a letter in icing that spelled out “Happy Birthday” along with her name on the sweet treats. Tori looked youthful, going makeup free in the pic while wearing a gorgeous white dress with floral patterns, kneeling on the ground with Jennie and Jason.

“Even though we were working all day and doing wardrobe on my bday I was happy to share my bday cupcakes with my friends @jenniegarth and @jason_priestley … and was fun to hear the news that our @bh90210 promo hit a record high of over 24 million views! @foxtv #bh90210 🌴 #bdaycupcakes @sethchernoff,” Tori captioned the pic.

Jennie looked super casual with her hair pulled up in a scrunchie and wearing a black and white jersey top and jeans as she looked over and smiled at Tori. Jason was dapper in a dark suit and grey scarf, as it looked like he and Tori had their wardrobe done while Jennie was next in line. For a guy turning 50 in August, Jason still has the same enviable head of hair that he had back in the original 90210 1990’s heyday.

BH90210 will premiere on Fox on Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. It will bring the original gang of Jennie, Jason, Tori, Shannen Doherty, Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering and Gabrielle Carteris are all back. Sadly, Luke Perry tragically passed away after complications from stroke at the age of 52 on March 4 and won’t be able to bring back Dylan McKay. The six episode series will be meta, mixing the stars’ real lives with versions of their show characters.