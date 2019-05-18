Tiny Harris Rocks Wild Grey Hair Makeover At Stepdaughter’s Graduation — See Pics

Tiny Harris has always proved to be such a hair chameleon, and she’s changed things up again. She rocked a grey wig with bangs for her stepdaughter Deyjah’s high school graduation.

Tiny and T.I.‘s blended family is filled with so much love. The couple came together with Tip’s ex Ms. Niko to watch their daughter Deyjah Harris, 17, graduate from high school on May 18. Being the doting stepmom she is, Tiny, 43, rocked a brand new wig for the occasion. This time she went for a silver fox look, with a long grey wig with dark roots plus bangs. It color coordinated well with her black and white blouse, which she paired with classic white trousers.

Of course Tip showed up for the occasion dressed to perfection to see his daughter’s big moment. Like his wife Tiny, he wore white pants which were perfect for the sunny Atlanta day, along with a patterned green shirt. They proudly smiled next to Deyjah, who looked stunning in an all white dress while still wearing her blue graduation cap.

“Our baby @princess_of_da_south is Blessed with the best! Two loving mothers @ms_niko_ & dad @troubleman31 Congratulations Luvbug we love u 💛👑💯🙌🏽” Tiny captioned two Instagram pics. In one it featured Deyjah standing in between her two moms and in another Tip stood proudly next to Tiny.

Tiny and T.I. have three children of their own, sons King, 14, Major, 11, as well as daughter Heiress, 3. Tiny has a 23-year-old daughter Zonique Pullins from a previous relationship while T.I. has sons Messiah, 19, and Domani, 18 by ex Lashon Dixon. But they’ve made their blended family like one and have close relationships with their step children.

Education is so important to T.I. and he was to thrilled to watch Deyjah receive her diploma. He posted her cap and grown portrait to his Instagram and wrote the sweet message, “So proud of my Sweet Baby Deyjah. Her graduation from High School only symbolizes her ability to rise to any and all occasions, overcome all adversities & step proudly into the next phase of her journey.”

He continued, “You are a true vision of Love, Honor, & Respect. I adore you in every way and I’m so proud to witness all of your growth. Always knew you could do anything you set your mind to. This is just the beginning. Enjoy your moment. You worked hard for it & you deserve all the recognition & acclaim you tend to shy away from. With All my love, For All my Life!!!! – Pops”