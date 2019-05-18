Sofia Richie and Scott Disick had some adorable fun with Scott’s kids, Penelope and Reign, after they all enjoyed lunch together in Malibu, CA on May 17.

Sofia Richie, 20, looked right in place on her latest outing with boyfriend Scott Disick, 35, and his adorable kids, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4, and it was definitely something to see! The blonde beauty took part in some fun banter with Scott’s youngest two tots after they all had lunch together at a Greek restaurant in Malibu, CA on May 17. On their way back to the car, Scott and Sofia couldn’t help but joyfully swing Penelope and Reign between them while holding their hands and you can bet it was a thrill for the happy kids as they flaunted huge smiles on their faces!

In addition to their eye-catching activity, Scott and Sofia caught attention for their casual but cool wardrobe choices. Scott looked handsome in a black sweatshirt and jeans while Sofia wore a white short-sleeved top with matching white striped pants. Both stars wore sunglasses while little Penelope and Reign took in the sunny weather in light-colored tops and shorts.

This wasn’t the first time Sofia was spotted out with Scott and his kids, which also includes his son, Mason, 9, who he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 40. The model has seemed to be getting more and more comfortable in spending time with them regularly since she started dating Scott in 2017, and she’s even cool around Kourtney on special occasions, because she understands it comes with the territory. Sofia “doesn’t feel jealous at all, and completely supports the co-parenting relationship they have — especially on a special occasion like Father’s Day,” a previous source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

Before the latest outing, Sofia was seen spending time with Scott, Kourtney and the kids in Finland in Apr., for an early celebration of Kourtney’s birthday.