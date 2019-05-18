Nick Jonas Sweetly Holds Umbrella For Priyanka Chopra In The Rain On Cannes Red Carpet — Cute Pic

What a gentleman! Nick Jonas made sure to keep wife Priyanka Chopra’s gorgeous white gown dry by holding an umbrella over her as they walked the red carpet in Cannes.

Nick Jonas continues to prove to be the most attentive husband when it comes to wife Priyanka Chopra. The pair walked the red carpet in Cannes for the premiere of Les Plus Belles Annees D’Une Vie and the 36-year-old was drop dead gorgeous in a wedding white gown by Georges Hobeika. But by the time the couple had reached the stairs to enter the theater, it started raining and Nick instinctively grabbed an umbrella to keep Priyanka’s stunning dress, makeup and hair dry from the drops.

Priyanka definitely knows how to wear white, as evidenced by her gorgeous Ralph Lauren wedding gown when she married Nick on Dec. 1, 2018. This time around her strapless dress featured a fitted bodice with tulle fabric rising up from the top and a ball gown skirt with extra tulle and an asymmetric layer of white fabric. The frock featured a wedding-like train of white tulle as well.

The former Quantico actress accentuated her glam by wearing her dark tresses in a bun to let the dress get all of the attention. She added a diamond necklace and earrings to cap off the look. Nick, 26, decided to twin out with his stunning wife by wearing an all white tux as he proudly stood by his beauty.

Nick and Priyanka have had quite the jet setting week. It was just seven days ago on May 11 that the Jonas Brothers performed on Saturday Night Live in NYC for the first time in over a decade. They’re riding high on their number one hit “Sucker” and Priyanka was there to join her man for the show’s after parties. Earlier that week on May 6 the couple attended the Met Gala and nailed the “Camp” theme in wild silver and diamond outfits.