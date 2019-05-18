Kylie Jenner’s ‘Had Baby Fever For Months’: She Wants ‘Lots Of Babies’ & A Sibling For Stormi

Kylie Jenner wasn’t kidding when on Travis Scott’s birthday she told the world she wanted them to make another baby. She wants to give daughter Stormi a sibling and can’t wait to have a big family.

The greatest joy in Kylie Jenner’s young life was becoming a mom to her precious 15-month-old daughter Stormi Webster. The 21-year-old has thrived at parenting and can’t wait to expand her brood with boyfriend Travis Scott, 28. “Kylie has always expressed the desire to be a young mother and have lots of babies. She’s so maternal and private and loves to just be at home nesting. She’s very, very hands on and her love for Stormi is like no other. She truly believes she was put on this planet to be a mom,” a source close to Kylie tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Things with Travis are going really well right now, too, and Kylie would rather have another baby than a wedding right now. She’s very comfortable with where things are at, however, she has expressed the itch for being ready for baby #2. She wants Stormi to have a sibling close in age like she did with Kendall,” our insider continues. “Travis is totally on board with this. He’s made their relationship a complete priority and they’re happier than ever. Kylie and Travis know they’re meant for one another. They don’t necessarily try for a baby, but they also aren’t not trying at the same time.”

A second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY that Kylie’s looking at mom Kris Jenner, 63, as an example. “Being a young mom was always a part of Kylie’s vision for her life. Her mom had her first baby when she was very young too (age 23) so Kylie has that as an example growing up, of how great it could be. She idolizes Kris and thinks she’s done the best job as a mom and a business woman. Because of her example Kylie has always felt that she could do it all, be a mom and have a successful career too,” a Kylie insider tells us.

“She didn’t expect it to all happen for her quite so young, she was definitely very nervous about becoming a mom the first time but as soon as she had Stormi everything fell into place. She was born to be a mom, she feels it’s her destiny and she absolutely wants more kids,” our source continues. “Kylie didn’t plan to have Stormi and she’s told everyone that she isn’t planning her next baby either, she wants to leave it up to the universe because she really believes in divine timing. That being said she’s had baby fever for months now. She’s always saying that she can’t believe how fast Stormi is growing up, that’s not a baby anymore. “