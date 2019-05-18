See Pic
Kim Zolciak Flaunts Cleavage & Feels ‘Blessed’ Celebrating 41st Birthday With Hubby Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann'Watch What Happens Live' TV show, New York, USA - 18 Mar 2018
Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Oct 2016
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, her husband Kroy Biermann and daughter Brielle Biermann were seen leaving dinner at 'Catch' Restaurant in Los Angeles, CA
Kim Zolciak and her family leave 'The Nice Guy' lounge in Los Angeles after having dinner together.
News Writer & Reporter

Kim Zolciak took to Instagram on May 17 to share a gorgeous photo of herself dressed to impress while posing with her husband Kroy Biermann in an early celebration of her upcoming 41st birthday.

Kim Zolciak is about to turn 41 and she is celebrating in style! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star went out for a night on the town with her husband Kroy Biermann, 33, two days before her special day and she looked incredible! In a photo she posted to Instagram, Kim can be seen posing with Kroy while flaunting sexy cleavage in a tight black mini dress with neon-colored designs. Kroy looked just as great in a black button down shirt and black pants in the snapshot. “Celebrating my 41st birthday tonight so Sunday (my actual birthday) can be spent with our babies! I feel so blessed so grateful and often feel like I’m living a dream 🙏🏼❤️,” Kim’s caption for the photo read.

Kim and Kroy’s recent outing is just one of many times the good looking husband and wife have been enjoying each other’s company lately. They’ve been married since 2011 and have kept their romance going strong ever since. A previous source told us how they’re able to still be as close as can be after almost eight years. “One of the reasons they’re so crazy about each other is they make it a point to keep things hot,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They spend a lot of time in the bedroom. When their kids go to bed for the night — that’s one of their favorite times of the day, because they can spend intimate, quality time together.”

Kroy and Kim’s intimate marriage includes the family dynamic as well. They share fours kids together, including Kroy Jagger, 7, Kash Kade, 6, and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 5. Kim also has daughters, Brielle, 22, and Ariana, 17, from previous relationships. Kroy officially adopted them in Mar. 2013 and they changed their last names to Biermann.

We love seeing Kim and Kroy enjoying their time together in amazing pics. We’ll be on the lookout to see if Kim posts any more on her official birthday.