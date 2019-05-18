Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Why Their Fourth Baby’s Name ‘Makes Perfect Sense’ — They ‘Love’ It

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West took to social media on May 17 to reveal the name of their new son, Psalm West, and it turns out their baby boy’s moniker has a very special meaning to the proud parents.

Psalm West is here! Kim Kardashian, 38, got a lot of attention when she formally introduced her and 41-year-old hubby Kanye West‘s new son to the world on social media on May 17, and his spiritual name immediately had people talking. Although some followers may be shocked Kim and Kanye chose a name that literally means “a book of the bible” for their fourth child, the choice was no coincidence, as it fits the beliefs of the doting parents, especially Kanye.

“Faith is everything to Kanye, he has always had a very strong connection to the gospel and to Jesus so although this name choice has come as a shock to a lot of people, it actually makes perfect sense,” a Kardashian source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Kim loves the name and what it represents to them both. This is a blessed child, literally a gift from God and they are so overjoyed. There will be a big celebration and a christening at Sunday service when the times is right.”

Psalm, who was born via surrogate on May 10, joins siblings North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1. Kim couldn’t help but share her love for her new baby boy when she took to Instagram to share the first photo of the tot on May 17. In the photo, which was seen inside a screenshot of a text from Kanye, Psalm was bundled up in a blanket in his crib. “Beautiful Mother’s Day, With the arrival of our fourth child, We are blessed beyond measure, We have everything we need,” a text message from Kanye read in the screenshot. Before Kim and Kanye chose the final name for their son, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star admitted she was thinking of naming him Rob after her late father and brother.