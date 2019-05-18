Brad Pitt Will Be ‘More Protective Of Privacy’ In Next Romance: Angelina Jolie Split Was ‘Brutal’

Brad Pitt is looking out for his kids first and foremost when considering new people to date after his divorce with Angelina Jolie, a source close to the actor told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Brad Pitt, 55, is now a single man, and he can look into issues from prior relationships to determine what he wants most moving forward. A source close to the Fight Club actor EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife that one priority for Brad right now is privacy. “Brad‘s more protective of his privacy than he’s ever been and part of the reason is just for himself – what he went through after he split with [Angelina Jolie, 43] was brutal and it has taken him a lot of time to recover,” our insider said. “He’s in a great place now but he’s realized how much he values his privacy, he just doesn’t feel the need to put it all out there.”

Our source continued, “But the bigger reason is his kids, he feels that the less that’s out there (in the media) about his private life, or about them, the better. Nothing is more important to him than his kids and what he feels is best for them.” Another source had previously told HollywoodLife that Brad isn’t a fan of Angelina’s public outings with their kids. “Brad is saddened that his ex constantly trots the kids out in public to make it look like she is an amazing mother,” they said about Angelina bonding with their kids.

“Brad remembers how Angelina always tried to avoid putting the kids in the spotlight while they were together and when she valued their privacy as a family,” the insider added. Angelina and Brad met in 2005 on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The two struck up a relationship, and married in 2014. Brad and Angie separated in 2016, and their divorce was finalized in April 2019. The two have six kids together: Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Vivienne, 10, Knox, 10, and Shiloh, 12.