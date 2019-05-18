Bella Hadid Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: Daring Cannes Looks & More

Bella Hadid has been owning Cannes over the past few days, so we decided to name her our Instagram Queen of the Week!

There’s nothing more FOMO-inducing than following Bella Hadid on Instagram during the Cannes Film Festival. Every year, the 22-year-old model shows up to the festival on the French Riviera wearing some of the most incredible gowns we’ve ever seen, and this year was no exception. Naturally, she shared all of her stellar styles on social media so we were basically obligated to name her our Instagram Queen of the Week.

But before all the Cannes fun could begin, Bella announced something very exciting on her account: a new Calvin Klein campaign that she was part of! In one of her ads, she posed on top of a horse, so she shared a behind-the-scenes look of the shoot with three fun pics. “#MyTruth.. My first love, my pure joy… My horses BTS @calvinklein One of the happiest days of my career Thank you Calvin for this,” she captioned the images.

From there, she went on to share some of her amazing Cannes ensembles. First was the ethereal white Dior gown she wore to the Rocketman premiere on May 16. “The incredible @EltonJohn “Rocket Man” premier! It’s always so magical being here.. Representing @diormakeup wearing @Dior of course,” she captioned footage of her posing on the red carpet.

Bella also shared multiple shots of her wearing a stunning thigh-high slit gown. She paired the red dress with Bulgari jewels for the Pain and Glory premiere on May 17. Get clicking through the gallery above to see more of her best Cannes looks of all-time.