Arnold Schwarzenegger Attacked With Wild Drop Kick From Behind While Filming Snapchat Video

Arnold Schwarzenegger was shockingly kicked in the back by a man and knocked down while he was filming a video on his phone at the Arnold Classic Africa sporting event in Johannesburg on May 18.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, 71, was assaulted on May 18 when he was drop kicked by a random man during his appearance at his popular Arnold Classic Africa sporting event in Johannesburg on May 18 and it was all caught on a video that was posted to Twitter, which you can see below. Arnold had just finished filming a girl jump roping on his phone at the event when he turned around and was forcefully kicked in his back, a move that knocked him down among bystanders. A security guard can be seen immediately tackling the man who kicked him to the ground in the video as onlookers move around and gasp over the incident.

Although the incident was definitely scary and caused concern from many of Arnold’s devoted fans, the Terminator actor took to Twitter to address the situation and confirm that he’s doing fine shortly after the video went viral. “Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat,” Arnold’s tweet read.

It’s good to know that all is well with Arnold despite the negative experience. The former Governor of California posted various videos of the 90 different sports showcased at the Arnold Classic Africa sporting event on his Snapchat and received a positive response from many enthusiastic fans. From tennis to boxing to fencing competitions, Arnold’s high profile event, where he’s also met with supporters, has been proving to be a success.

Apparently in South Africa they believe the Terminator is real! Arnold Schwarzenegger got DROP KICKED! pic.twitter.com/QJaUNG0wVl — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) May 18, 2019

Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

We hope to see more videos from Arnold’s great time at the event soon. His high spirits prove that he’s not ready to let a kick keep him down!