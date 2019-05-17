News
Wendy Williams Defends Kelly Ripa In Bachelor Feud: The Show Is ‘Degrading’
Entertainment & Sports Editor
Wendy Williams is team Kelly Ripa in the feud between the ‘Live’ host and ‘Bachelor’ creator, Mike Fleiss! Wendy defended Kelly’s opinion that the reality dating show is ‘disgusting’ and admitted that it’s also ‘degrading!’ And, she threw a dig at Fleiss in the process!
Wendy Williams, 54, is standing by her fellow talk show host, Kelly Ripa, 48, after she found herself in the middle of a feud with Bachelor nation. After Kelly admitted that show “disgusts” her, while talking about the franchise’s current season of The Bachelorette, the show’s creator Mike Fleiss and host, Chris Harrison slammed her on Twitter. And, they may come for Wendy, after she admitted that the Bachelor/Bachelorette is “degrading” during the Hot Topics segment of her daytime show on May 17th.
“I’m not a fan either,” Wendy said, noting that the show is purely for entertainment purposes. “It’s not that serious… It depends on who you are and what you want to do with your life, but for me, it’s degrading,” she added. Wendy continued to back Kelly’s comments when she mentioned that Kelly’s opinions are nothing new. The morning show host has maintained her disdain for the show for years now.
When Fleiss responded to Kelly’s disgust over the show he created, he replied with: “Easy, @KellyRipa … #TheBachelor franchise pays your salary!” Well, Wendy begged to differ. “If my memory serves me, Kelly Ripa has been at ABC longer than the Bachelor’s been on,” she said to her studio audience. “She jumped into a already successful show, and she continues to make it a successful show. So, if anyone’s paying anyone’s salary… just saying.”
Kelly seemed to spark outrage within the Bachelor community on Tuesday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. “Guys, you know how I feel about this show. It disgusts me,” she said in full, explaining, “And I thought that I was disgusted because I couldn’t stand the idea of 25 exceptional women fighting over one ordinary fella, in my opinion. You know how I feel, ladies: We are too special to be arguing over a guy,” she continued.
Kelly has not addressed the backlash from Fleiss and Harrison, however, another ABC star did. Grey’s Anatomy star, Ellen Pompeo defended Kelly when she called out Fleiss for his comment. “Okay @fleissmeister… that’s some handle bro! Your show does NOT pay @KellyRipa salary,” she hit back on Twitter, May 16th. “Also we don’t attack successful women on our network and men certainly cannot take credit for their success. Don’t get me started on your show cuz I’m a savage….
#bachelorsoooowhite.”