Wendy Williams Defends Kelly Ripa In Bachelor Feud: The Show Is ‘Degrading’

Wendy Williams is team Kelly Ripa in the feud between the ‘Live’ host and ‘Bachelor’ creator, Mike Fleiss! Wendy defended Kelly’s opinion that the reality dating show is ‘disgusting’ and admitted that it’s also ‘degrading!’ And, she threw a dig at Fleiss in the process!

Wendy Williams, 54, is standing by her fellow talk show host, Kelly Ripa, 48, after she found herself in the middle of a feud with Bachelor nation. After Kelly admitted that show “disgusts” her, while talking about the franchise’s current season of The Bachelorette, the show’s creator Mike Fleiss and host, Chris Harrison slammed her on Twitter. And, they may come for Wendy, after she admitted that the Bachelor/Bachelorette is “degrading” during the Hot Topics segment of her daytime show on May 17th.

“I’m not a fan either,” Wendy said, noting that the show is purely for entertainment purposes. “It’s not that serious… It depends on who you are and what you want to do with your life, but for me, it’s degrading,” she added. Wendy continued to back Kelly’s comments when she mentioned that Kelly’s opinions are nothing new. The morning show host has maintained her disdain for the show for years now.