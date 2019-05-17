Wendy Williams Cries On Show Revealing She Had Wild Night Out Dancing With Blac Chyna & Son Kevin Jr.

Wendy Williams broke down in tears on May 16, when she gushed over her lavish night out with her new friend, Blac Chyna. The host cried during her live show when she revealed that her son, Kevin Jr. joined them for dinner in New York City.

Wendy Williams, 54, was overcome with emotion on Thursday, when she told her studio audience about her newfound bond with Blac Chyna, 31! After the model appeared on The Wendy Williams Show, May 15th, Wendy revealed that they went for dinner at one of her favorite mediterranean restaurants in New York City. Wendy brought along her son, Kevin Jr., 18, who she said was beaming with pride while watching his mother genuinely enjoying a night out. And, that’s when she broke down in tears — happy tears, that is!

“You know you all… I’ve got a whole new life going on,” Wendy said to a cheering audience. After she revealed the details about her night out with Chyna, Wendy explained that the night ended with a sweet moment between her and her son. Kev looks at me like, ‘Look at mommy having fun! Appropriate fun, but, look at mommy have fun,'” she recalled. “And I’m like, ‘Look at my boy over there. Looking at his mom have fun,’” Wendy said, trying to hold back her tears.

Still in tears, Wendy continued: “Just saying. I’m just saying. I’m not complaining or anything like that, I’m just saying. It’s just, like, nice.” Her emotional moment was met with loud cheers and applause from her daytime audience. “I love you Wendy!”, multiple people shouted. (Watch the moment below at the 14:55 mark. And, check out her entire recap of her night out with Chyna!)

Wendy tells us about her night out with @BlacChyna! pic.twitter.com/YrYAA0cXOi — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) May 16, 2019

Wendy’s night out with Chyna and her son came just days after she went on a rant about her new single life on her show. The talk show host admitted that she’s dating often and reclaiming her life after she filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 22 years, Kevin Hunter.

“I go out a lot, because I’m a good time girl, I like to have fun,” she said, laughing. “I am right now, a young and pretty New York city girl. I have the ultimate bachelorette pad, high a top everything. I have a really really good view, and I’m really reclaiming my life. I don’t have a boyfriend, but, I have to admit, I’m rediscovering my love for men.”

Wendy fans will know that she filed for divorce from Kevin, who was her manager, as well as a producer on her talk show, on April 10. He was removed from the show after she served with divorce papers.