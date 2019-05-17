Sofia Richie ‘Supports’ Scott & Kourtney Celebrating Father’s Day & Their Co-Parent Relationship

When it comes to Scott Disick, his kids come first, and Sofia Richie’s all about that. In fact, she’s totally cool if Kourtney Kardashian comes along with their children to celebrate Father’s Day.

Three’s usually a crowd, but not when it comes to this unique arrangement. Sure, it’s unconventional that Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian still spend so much time together after breaking up, but they’re doing it for their kids. And Scott’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, gets that. Sofia, as a source close to the model told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “doesn’t feel jealous at all, and completely supports the co-parenting relationship they have — especially on a special occasion like Father’s Day.” With Father’s Day coming up in less than a month, Scott and Sofia have been talking about plans, and she’s happy to just go with the flow.

“Obviously, Sofia is more than happy to have Scott spend Father’s Day with his children, even if Kourtney happens to join their celebration,” the source said. “One of the things Sofia loves most about Scott is what an amazing dad he is to Mason, Penelope, and Reign, and she’s incredibly supportive when it comes to Scott spending quality time with his kids. She may even join the whole gang if she’s available; she may be spending the day celebrating with her own father [Lionel Richie] while Scott enjoys the day with the kids and Kourt.”

Sofia is incredibly mature about the situation, and even Kourtney has marveled about how well she takes everything. During a recent Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode, Scott went on vacation with Kourtney, the kids, and her family to Bali while Sofia stayed at home. A psychic told them that they were “soulmates” and had known each other in another life! But Scott stressed later that it meant nothing; he was devoted to Sofia.

“Sofia knew going into this that I was extremely close with Kourtney,” he explained. “She was like — Listen, I will never get in between you and your family and your children. Just speak to me and make me comfortable… I didn’t think I was going to have happiness again. I definitely don’t want to disrespect my relationship with Sofia, because it means a lot to me.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Sofia Richie’s rep for comment but did not hear back as of press time.