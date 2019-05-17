Nipsey Hussle Stars In New Video Filmed 3 Days Before Death With John Legend & DJ Khaled

Nearly two months after Nipsey Hussle was tragically shot and killed, he stars in a new music video for ‘Higher’ alongside John Legend and DJ Khaled.

Nipsey Hussle’s memory is living on through his music. DJ Khaled and John Legend released the video for their collab with the late rapper, “Higher,” on the evening of May 16, nearly two months after Nipsey’s death. He’s featured throughout the video, which was filmed just days before he was shot and killed outside of his clothing store. During his verse on the song, Nipsey references his longtime girlfriend, Lauren London, and his two kids, and the video concludes with a ‘rest in peace’ message to the 33-year-old.

Khaled revealed that all the proceeds from “Higher” will be donated to Nipsey’s two children — a son, who he shared with Lauren, and a daughter, from a previous relationship. He also explained that he received a blessing from Nipsey’s family to release the music video at this time. “The very title of the song reminds us that vibrating on a “Higher” level was the essence of Nipsey’s soul,” he explained. “It is in this spirit, of moving forward, of preserving his mission, that I, my co-writers, producers and label partners are donating 100% of all our proceeds from “Higher” to Nipsey’s children, Emani and Kross.”

Nipsey tragically died on March 31 after being shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, and two other men were wounded in the shooting. Eric Holder, 29, was arrested as a suspect on April 2 and charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He pled not guilty on April 4.

A gift from my brother Nipsey that we want to share with the world. We miss you and we will forever keep your legacy going. The Marathon Continues. 🏁💙 God Bless You. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/QZ5LUxwP03 — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) May 16, 2019

Proud to be a part of this inspiring record with djkhaled and @nipseyhussle. We lost him too soon. The proceeds will go to his loved ones https://t.co/dEZnoIrrSn — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 16, 2019

When Nipsey passed away, John mourned him on Twitter, and explained that they had JUST been together filming the video for “Higher” three days before the shooting. “I just spent Thursday with him filming a video for a beautiful new song we created with Khaled,” John wrote. “We filmed in Inglewood, close to where he grew up. He was so gifted, so proud of his home, so invested in his community. Utterly stunned that he’s gone so soon.”