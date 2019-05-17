Robsten Fans Beg For Kristen Stewart To Play Catwoman After Rob Pattinson Is Reported To Be Batman

Immediately after it was reported that Robert Pattinson will be taking over for Ben Affleck as Batman, fans started suggesting that his ex, Kristen Stewart, should play Catwoman!

It’s been seven years since the last Twilight film came out, and Robsten fans are dying for Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson to work together again. So, when news broke on May 16 that Rob was the “top choice” to star as “The Batman” in the upcoming Matt Reeves film, people began flooding Twitter with the idea that Kristen should star alongside him as the one and only Catwoman. “Cast Kristen Stewart as Catwoman you coward,” one person tweeted. Another added, “It only works if Kristen Stewart is Catwoman.”

Our sister site, Variety, was first to report that Rob was in negotiations for the Batman role, and a Warner Bros. source confirmed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the part is “95%” Rob’s. “WB wants to see fan reaction and online reaction to the news first [before making a final decision],” our insider explained. The movie is set to go into pre-production this summer with a projected June 2021 release date.

Of course, the likelihood of Rob and Kristen reuniting on-screen again probably isn’t very high. After all, they were in a romantic relationship throughout their Twilight years, but she was caught cheating on him with Rupert Sanders in summer 2012. They stayed together for almost a year after that, but split in 2013, just months after the final Twilight film’s release.

I know Rob hasn't officially signed on BUT, if the role is available I would not be mad at Kristen being Catwoman lol. If not only for my own selfish reasons (*cough* to upset bians further *cough*) but also because I'm pretty sure she'd do better at it than people think. — ❤👑..QT…👑❤ (@fangirl4rk) May 17, 2019

RobPat as Batman is the high life choice. Now cast Kristen Stewart as Catwoman you cowards!!! — maki-kun (@thecreativemaki) May 17, 2019

Rob recently said he was on “good terms” with Kristen six years after their split. However, considering neither star loves the spotlight, it just seems unlikely that they’d put themselves at the center of attention by starring in such a high-profile movie together. Plus, of course, there has been NO actual confirmation that Kristen is even being considered for the Catwoman role — it’s all just fan excitement at this point!