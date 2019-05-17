Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reveal First Photo Of Baby No. 4

He’s here! — Kim Kardashian and Kanye West shared the first photo of their newborn son, Psalm West, on May 17 and he looks just like his parents!

Kim Kardashian, 38, and Kanye West, 41, introduced their newborn son, Psalm West to the world on May 17, and he is the cutest little thing! The couple, who welcomed their second boy via surrogate, shared the first photo of him on Instagram that shows the cute little guy in his bassinet. It appears that this is a screenshot of a message Kanye actually texted to his wife. his sweet texts say, “Happy Mother’s Day. With the arrival of our fourth child, we are blessed beyond measure. Aww! Kim and Kanye are already parents to daughters, North, 5, and Chicago, 1, and son, Saint West, 3. You can see the first pic of baby Psalm by scrolling down!

Prior to welcoming Psalm, Kim threw a lavish “zen-like CBD-themed” baby shower. The Carolina Lemke x Kim Kardashian West designer opted to leave behind the typical baby shower to-do’s, including games and other traditional things. “This year, because I am freaking out so much, I just want a zen-like CBD-themed baby shower,” Kim previously told E! News ahead of the shower. “I just want massages, I want to do like a tea ceremony with crystals and we’re going to have a drink at this baby shower — we’re not pregnant. This is the massages for all, like just meditation, calm before the storm baby shower,” Kim added.

The KKW Beauty founder also explained that the baby shower was a very important event for her kids, North, Saint and Chicago. “When you have a surrogate, for me, I realized that having a baby shower for Chi was actually so much more beneficial for my kids, because they saw people come,” Kim recalled. “They actually saw that it was like, ‘A new baby is coming.’ They got so excited for Chi to come that way, seeing that everyone was coming to celebrate the baby, so i’m actually really doing it for them.”

Kim and Kanye broke the news about baby No. 4 to her family during the season 16 premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on March 31. As previously mentioned, the couple welcomed Psalm via surrogate, as they did with Chicago, because Kim is unable to carry another baby due to health risks.

The KKW Beauty founder has been open about her struggles to carry children. Kim, who carried both North and Saint, struggled during both pregnancies because of a life-threatening condition known as placenta accreta, which complicated her birth with Saint. Placenta accreta occurs when the placenta grows deep into the uterine wall, and does not detach after childbirth. Typically, the placenta will detach from the uterine wall after giving birth. Placenta acceta can cause severe blood loss following delivery.