Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reveal Baby No. 4’s Name & It’s Not Rob

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s fourth child officially has a name! The couple announced the exciting news on May 17 and their son’s name isn’t what you would’ve expected.

Kim Kardashian, 38, and Kanye West, 41, took some time to decide on the name for their new son and came up with a very Biblical moniker. Kim announced the name of their fourth baby via Instagram along with a photo on May 17 — and, their son’s official name is Psalm West! Kim and Kanye are already parents to daughters, North, 5, and Chicago, 1, and son, Saint West, 3. The name makes sense with all of the Sunday church services that Kanye has been holding. It also goes along with the one syllable names that Kim prefers, as she calls Chicago “Chi” because her full name sounds like a mouthful to her.

On April 1, Kim told Jimmy Kimmel that she and Kanye didn’t have a specific name picked out but that Rob was one name that she had in mind for her new son. It would have honored her late father and younger brother and “Rob West” would be a pretty dope name. I go three or four days nameless until something really connects,” she revealed and this time it was a full week, as the couple welcomed Pslam on May 10 via surrogate.

She continued, “I was truthfully thinking of naming him Rob.” Unfortunately it doesn’t flow with the rest of her kids’ monikers, as Kim rattled off “Then it’s North, Saint, Chicago – Rob, It doesn’t, like, really go. But I really was feeling that, and my brother approved that. So that’s our one kind of name.”

Kim and Kanye were filmed telling her family that they were expecting baby No. 4 during the season 16 premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on March 31. After the reveal, the couple hit the confessional for Ye’s first-ever ‘Keeping Up’ interview, where Kim admitted that she was “freaking out” about their [then] unborn son. “I’m low-key freaking out,” Kim told Kylie Jenner, 21, during the episode. “I didn’t think it was going to happen. I thought like ‘oh, it probably won’t even take.’” Kim also told Kylie that North had been running around school telling the other kids about her little brother.

After months of speculation, Kim finally confirmed she and Kanye were “working on” baby No. 4 during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on January 14. Ahead of the interview, there were also reports that claimed the couple was working with a surrogate to birth their fourth child, as they did with their third baby, Chicago, who was born on January 15, 2018. However, Kim never made a public announcement about anything before her WWHL interview… that she remembered.

But, it turns out that the reality star let the news about baby No. 4 slip while she was drunk at the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve party, which she and Ye hosted this past year. “I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and I told some people,” Kim admitted to Andy, explaining, “I can’t remember who I told because I never get drunk.” Kim also confirmed to Andy that the baby was a boy.