Kelly Clarkson Shuts Down Rumor She’s Taking ‘Weird Pills’ To Lose Weight & Reveals How She’s Doing It

Kelly Clarkson revealed what she’s been doing that made fans notice her weight loss – and no, it wasn’t ‘weird pills’ that people accused her of using.

Kelly Clarkson, 37, shut down strange rumors that she was taking weight loss pills for her appearance on Twitter yesterday. Her comment came after she slammed people for creating fake Twitter accounts in her name. “Other fake news that’s going around about me is that I’ve been taking weird pills [for] weight loss or doing weird fad diets,” Kelly said on May 16. “All of this is not true. I ain’t got time [for] all that.”

“I eat the same stuff I always have,” Kelly continued. “It’s all just made [with] different flours/sugars/ingredients.” Kelly then proceeded to hashtag Dr. Gundry, who is a doctor that specializes in diet. People responded to Kelly’s tweet in support of the American Idol winner, saying that she doesn’t “need” weight loss, and that she “looks great.”

In the singer’s other tweet, which showed a fan interacting with a fake Kelly Twitter account via direct messages, she said she doesn’t have time to make new social media accounts. “This is fake news & not me,” she said. “What is wrong with people? I mean, I’m way too busy to be sitting around creating fake accounts. I mean, people if you’re that bored go ahead & do the world a service and maybe read a book & better yourself rather than be weird & lie to people.”

We can’t even imagine how weird those experiences would be for Kelly. But, like the fans who replied to her, we think Kelly looks great, and we’re glad that she eats what she wants to eat. We hope people stop creating rumors about her body!