Justin Bieber & Ed Sheeran Goof Around In Animal Costumes For Trippy ‘I Don’t Care’ Video

The highly-anticipated music video for Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran’s collaboration, ‘I Don’t Care,’ is here — and it’s even better than we thought!

One week after Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran released their hot new track, “I Don’t Care,” they’ve blessed fans with the music video for the song. After days of teasing up what seemed like a fun and goofy video, the guys totally delivered with the visual. At one point, Justin goes shirtless and shows off his ripped abs by the pool, but for the most part, the guys are in goofy costumes and outfits throughout the video. Justin wears an ice cream cone costume, while Ed dresses up in an animal suit. They also wear funky western outfits and show off some funny dance moves at another part!

Justin and Ed began teasing fans about a possible new song at the end of April, shortly after Justin took to the stage at Coachella to confirm that new music was on the way. Justin’s appearance at the festival was a complete surprise, as he joined Ariana Grande during her headlining set to sing his hit “Sorry.” Before exiting the stage, he told the packed crowd that his next album is coming “soon.” Considering he hasn’t released a full record since Purpose in 2015, this announcement was met with VERY excited reactions from fans.

The Coachella performance was Justin’s first time onstage since he cancelled the final dates of his tour during summer 2017. He explained that the decision was made so he could get his “mind and soul” into a better place. The Biebs has been open about his struggle with mental health, and even reportedly got treatment for depression earlier this year.

Of course, fans have been begging Justin to put out new music for years now, but he explained in March that he’s been taking his time with his next project to focus on his health and family (he married Hailey Baldwin in Sept. 2018). There has been no projected release date for Justin’s next album, but it certainly looks like it could be on the way sometime soon!