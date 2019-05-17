James Charles Feels He’s At ‘Rock Bottom’ Amid Feud With Tati Westbrook: He’s ‘Not Doing Well’
James Charles has been keeping pretty quiet on social media since Tati Westbrook’s viral video last week, and an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the social media star is at ‘rock bottom’ right now.
James Charles, 19, isn’t doing too well after his former friend Tati Westbrook, 37, posted her video “Bye sister” on May 10, which slammed the 19-year-old for betraying her and promoting a rival vitamin company, and exposed his alleged manipulation of straight men. “James is not doing well right now, he feels like the whole world has turned on him,” a James source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “The level of hate being directed towards him is unbearable. People are being so cruel, the reaction is way overboard and it’s devastating for James. He’s a sensitive person and he’s still very young, he’s taking this very, very hard, he’s rock bottom right now.”
Our insider revealed that James “almost didn’t make it” to his meet and greet in Australia the morning after Tati’s video because he “literally couldn’t stop crying.” James did end up making it to the meet and greet – two hours late. “It’s only gotten worse since then,” our source continued. “His emotional state is very fragile right now.”